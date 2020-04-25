1776 Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.26.

Shares of EW opened at $223.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

