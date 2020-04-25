Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $763,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,389,000 after acquiring an additional 78,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,491 shares of company stock worth $120,795,871. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $214.55 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

