1776 Wealth LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.42. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

