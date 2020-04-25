1776 Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $5,368,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

