1776 Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $5,368,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,125 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,125 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,851 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,851 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report