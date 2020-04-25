GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

