GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Analyst Recommendations for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,125 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,125 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,851 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,851 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report