196 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $367.29 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $387.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $391.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.23.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

