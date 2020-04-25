1776 Wealth LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

