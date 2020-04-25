LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

