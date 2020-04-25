GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $647.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.95.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $33,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,018 shares of company stock worth $257,507. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.