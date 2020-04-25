Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Up 4%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.97, approximately 20,323,411 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 21,567,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

