Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Up 8.7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27, 246,196 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,968,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter.
About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
