Truist Financial Corporation to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NYSE TFC opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $6,712,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

