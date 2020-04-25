Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock worth $27,750,760. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

