Mitchell Services Ltd (ASX:MSV) Insider Purchases A$102,825.00 in Stock

Mitchell Services Ltd (ASX:MSV) insider Nathan Mitchell acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$102,825.00 ($72,925.53).

Nathan Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Nathan Mitchell bought 100,000 shares of Mitchell Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,000.00 ($37,588.65).

The firm has a market cap of $79.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.10. Mitchell Services Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of A$0.72 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Mitchell Services’s previous Interim dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

About Mitchell Services

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries, primarily in Australia. It offers coal exploration, mineral exploration, mine services, large diameter, coal seam gas, directional drilling services, coal mine gas drainage, and wireline services.

