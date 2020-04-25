Insider Buying: Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Insider Acquires 19,000 Shares of Stock

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) insider Christina M. Coughlin bought 19,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RUBY stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $438.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

