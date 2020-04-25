Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Purchases 157,688 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 157,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,305.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXDX stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a current ratio of 14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $584.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.97.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 432,703 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,113,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

