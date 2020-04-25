Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee Sells 6,139 Shares

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,139 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $215,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,139 shares in the company, valued at $215,171.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ODC opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

