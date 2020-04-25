DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) Insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt Acquires 350,000 Shares

DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of A$525,000.00 ($372,340.43).

DGO Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.57 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.35 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of $22.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.72.

Get DGO Gold alerts:

DGO Gold Company Profile

DGO Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral deposits in sediment hosted gold deposits in Australia. It focuses on exploring gold, copper, and cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Drummond Gold Limited and changed its name to DGO Gold Limited in September 2015.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DGO Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DGO Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.