DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) Insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt Acquires 350,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of A$525,000.00 ($372,340.43).

DGO Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.57 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.35 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of $22.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.72.

DGO Gold Company Profile

DGO Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral deposits in sediment hosted gold deposits in Australia. It focuses on exploring gold, copper, and cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Drummond Gold Limited and changed its name to DGO Gold Limited in September 2015.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DGO Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DGO Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kinross Gold Stock Price Up 4%
Kinross Gold Stock Price Up 4%
Gran Tierra Energy Shares Up 8.7%
Gran Tierra Energy Shares Up 8.7%
Truist Financial Corporation to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Truist Financial Corporation to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Mitchell Services Ltd Insider Purchases A$102,825.00 in Stock
Mitchell Services Ltd Insider Purchases A$102,825.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Rubius Therapeutics Inc Insider Acquires 19,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Rubius Therapeutics Inc Insider Acquires 19,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report