DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) Insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt Acquires 350,000 Shares

DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of A$525,000.00 ($372,340.43).
DGO Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.57 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.35 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of $22.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.72.
DGO Gold Company Profile
