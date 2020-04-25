Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Nicolas Barthelemy Sells 2,688 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $295,653.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,692.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicolas Barthelemy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $268,773.12.

RGEN stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $55.44 and a twelve month high of $119.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.62, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

