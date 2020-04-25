Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 929 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $150,144.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $104,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Mark Riggs sold 665 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $87,341.10.

On Monday, February 24th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $143,075.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.04. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $95.47 and a one year high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

