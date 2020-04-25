Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 20th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00.
- On Friday, February 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00.
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $269.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.
VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,339,000 after acquiring an additional 115,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
