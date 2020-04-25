Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 20th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $269.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,339,000 after acquiring an additional 115,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.