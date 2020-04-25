Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 9,375 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 9,375 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $335,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,903.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Wednesday, April 8th, Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,394,656.25.

On Monday, January 27th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.