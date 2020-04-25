Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,250 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $187,212.50.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $164,985.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $181,942.50.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ciena by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

