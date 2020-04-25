AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman Sells 4,115 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $91,394.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,578 shares in the company, valued at $53,316,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMK opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,061,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.