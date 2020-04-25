Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total Buys 15,717 Shares

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total purchased 15,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $99,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 20th, S.A. Total purchased 82,932 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $527,447.52.
- On Friday, April 17th, S.A. Total purchased 18,905 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $124,583.95.
- On Wednesday, April 15th, S.A. Total bought 86,944 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $557,311.04.
- On Monday, April 13th, S.A. Total bought 48,419 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $300,681.99.
- On Wednesday, April 8th, S.A. Total bought 179,829 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $1,064,587.68.
- On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total bought 205,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $1,104,950.00.
- On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total bought 647,511 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,082,152.36.
- On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75.
- On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total bought 14,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00.
- On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total bought 464,433 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,266,433.04.
TOT opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Total by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,328,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 991.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,354 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.