Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total Buys 15,717 Shares

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total purchased 15,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $99,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, S.A. Total purchased 82,932 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $527,447.52.

On Friday, April 17th, S.A. Total purchased 18,905 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $124,583.95.

On Wednesday, April 15th, S.A. Total bought 86,944 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $557,311.04.

On Monday, April 13th, S.A. Total bought 48,419 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $300,681.99.

On Wednesday, April 8th, S.A. Total bought 179,829 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $1,064,587.68.

On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total bought 205,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $1,104,950.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total bought 647,511 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,082,152.36.

On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75.

On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total bought 14,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total bought 464,433 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,266,433.04.

TOT opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Total by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,328,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 991.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,354 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

