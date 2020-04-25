Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $565,875.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $742,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,400.00.

PLMR opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 267.97.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 284,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 262,959 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1,059.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 278,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 254,389 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $5,382,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

