Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $39.80, 110,278 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,673,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,484,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,648 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

