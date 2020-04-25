Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading Up 2.1%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.58, approximately 1,465,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,344,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 401,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 391,848 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $9,831,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $6,991,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

