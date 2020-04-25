VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $33.73, approximately 3,398,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 64,557,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.