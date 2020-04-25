ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.17, approximately 264,714 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,457,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

