Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 11,173,531 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,114,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.