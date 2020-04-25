ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading 2.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $50.54, 211,320 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,556,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth $275,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

