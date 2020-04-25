ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $36.44, 554,982 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,695,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

