Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.91 and last traded at $43.09, approximately 5,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 149,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86 and a beta of -0.38.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,874,772 shares in the company, valued at $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,439,840. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.