VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Up 1.6%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.35, 560,109 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,614,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

