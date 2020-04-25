Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.30, approximately 988,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,909,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNW. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

