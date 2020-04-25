Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.18, approximately 94,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,917,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $5,370,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

