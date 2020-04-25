Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Down 0.9%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s share price were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.61, approximately 90,013 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,574,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

