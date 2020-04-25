ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.04, 36,664,552 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 56,582,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $253,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $860,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

