NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Price Down 12.1%

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s share price dropped 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 31,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,730,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NanoViricides by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

