Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $7.95. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 3,342,955 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $212,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,578 shares of company stock worth $1,306,314. Insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

