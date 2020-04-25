ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08, 1,917,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 23,999,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0416 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $5,035,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

