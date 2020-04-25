Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $1.90. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 9,416,732 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.