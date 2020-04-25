Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.23. Frontier Communications shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 386,217 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTR. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.21.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 72.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 170,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 79,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 113.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.