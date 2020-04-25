XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Down 16.9%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s stock price traded down 16.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46, 1,325,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 42,292,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $43,687.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

