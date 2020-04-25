ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s share price were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.00, approximately 541,145 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,619,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

