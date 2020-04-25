Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.09. Neon Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 31,006 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Neon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc sold 50,358 shares of Neon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $109,276.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

