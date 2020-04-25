Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $4.97. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 68,308 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

