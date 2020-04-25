Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 1.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s share price were down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36, approximately 40,285,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 35,240,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

