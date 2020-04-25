Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.23. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,268,026 shares.

FET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 672,199 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 293,384 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

